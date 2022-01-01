Curry in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve curry
More about The Tavern - Belmont
The Tavern - Belmont
1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont
|Thai Vegetable Curry
|$19.50
Spicy red Thai coconut curry sauce, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes served over jasmine rice. Garnished with fresh mint, basil, & cilantro, cashews, & coconut-ginger crema. GF, DF & Vegan w/o crema, has garlic, garnish contains nuts
More about Waterdog Tavern
Waterdog Tavern
1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont
|Thai Vegetable Curry
|$19.50
Spicy red Thai coconut curry sauce, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes served over jasmine rice. Garnished with fresh mint, basil, & cilantro, cashews, & coconut-ginger crema. GF, DF & Vegan w/o crema, has garlic, garnish contains nuts
|Thai Vegetable Curry
|$19.00
spicy red Thai coconut curry sauce, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes served over jasmine rice, garnished with fresh mint, basil & cilantro, cashews, & coconut-ginger crema. GF, DF & Vegan w/o crema, has garlic, garnish contains nuts.
More about Spoon and Fork
Spoon and Fork
1480 el camino real, Belmont
|Green curry
|$14.50
Simmered in green curry paste with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers and sweet basil.
|Red curry
|$14.50
Simmered in red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers and sweet basil
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Mild red curry with peanut flavor and red bell peppers