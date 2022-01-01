Curry in Belmont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Tavern - Belmont

1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Vegetable Curry$19.50
Spicy red Thai coconut curry sauce, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes served over jasmine rice. Garnished with fresh mint, basil, & cilantro, cashews, & coconut-ginger crema. GF, DF & Vegan w/o crema, has garlic, garnish contains nuts
More about The Tavern - Belmont
Item pic

 

Waterdog Tavern

1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Vegetable Curry$19.50
Spicy red Thai coconut curry sauce, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes served over jasmine rice. Garnished with fresh mint, basil, & cilantro, cashews, & coconut-ginger crema. GF, DF & Vegan w/o crema, has garlic, garnish contains nuts
Thai Vegetable Curry$19.00
spicy red Thai coconut curry sauce, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes served over jasmine rice, garnished with fresh mint, basil & cilantro, cashews, & coconut-ginger crema. GF, DF & Vegan w/o crema, has garlic, garnish contains nuts.
More about Waterdog Tavern
Red curry image

 

Spoon and Fork

1480 el camino real, Belmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green curry$14.50
Simmered in green curry paste with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers and sweet basil.
Red curry$14.50
Simmered in red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers and sweet basil
Panang Curry$15.00
Mild red curry with peanut flavor and red bell peppers
More about Spoon and Fork

