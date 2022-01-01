Mac and cheese in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Tavern - Belmont
1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont
|'Loaded' Waterdog Mac & Cheese
|$16.50
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Topped with toasted bread crumbs, comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Contains gluten & dairy
|Waterdog Mac & Cheese
|$9.50
Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheddar, american, pepper jack cheese blend, toasted bread crumbs. Contains gluten & dairy
