Meatloaf in Belmont

The Tavern - Belmont
1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont
|Meatloaf
|$25.00
Pan seared meatloaf (ground beef, pork, chorizo) topped with a smokey chipotle glaze, served with buttermilk herbed mashed potatoes and garlic green beans garnished with crispy onions. ( Has Dairy and gluten, garlic and some spice .)
