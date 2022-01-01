Belmont restaurants you'll love

Belmont restaurants
Toast
  • Belmont

Belmont's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Greek
Must-try Belmont restaurants

Thai Noodle Cafe image

 

Thai Noodle Cafe

289 Belmont St, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#40 Pad Thai$10.95
Vegtable Spring Rolls$5.95
Tofu Triangles$5.95
More about Thai Noodle Cafe
The Wellington image

 

The Wellington

75 Leonard St., Belmont

Avg 4 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16 Cassava Rolls$18.00
16 Gluten free cheese rolls with our orange zest butter. Just pop them in the oven to get them warm and toasty!
Shrimp and Heirloom Grits$28.00
seared wild argentinian red shrimp, oven roasted tomatoes, scallions, lemongrass pan gravy
The Caesar$12.00
romaine lettuce, house dressing, pumpernickel croutons, frico parmigiano crisps
More about The Wellington
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt

36 Leonard St, Belmont

Avg 4 (122 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Donut Ice Cream Sandwich$7.50
Glazed donut from Gail Anns in Arlington. 2 scoops of ice cream.
Overnight Oats & Ice Cream$6.50
GF oats, oat milk, maple syrup, chia seeds, sliced banana, blueberries. One scoop of ice cream. GF/vegan option.
Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Sandwich$6.00
Our own homemade Snickerdoodle cookie, with vanilla ice cream.
More about Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜 image

 

Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜

30 Leonard Street, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai泰式炒粿条$9.85
Classic thai rice noodle stir fried with tamarind sauce
Pork Stew Rougamo腊汁猪肉馍$6.59
Pork Stew burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china
Pho chicken越南鸡肉粉$12.05
Shredded white meat chicken
More about Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜
Stone Hearth Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Stone Hearth Pizza

57 Leonard St, Belmont

Avg 3.9 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parmesan Bread$5.25
Our organic dough, oven fired with garlic-infused olive oil, grated parmesan, salt and pepper
Stone Hearth Caesar
Romaine and radicchio mix, house-made croutons, grated parmesan - anchovies at your request.
Chopped Salad
Chopped greens with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, smoked bacon, cucumbers, finished with fresh cut scallions and fresh basil.
More about Stone Hearth Pizza
My Other Kitchen image

 

My Other Kitchen

762 Pleasant St, Belmont

Avg 4.6 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Plate$13.25
Tender chunks of chicken marinated in lemon and garlic cooked on a skewer, served with 2 sides
Chicken Breast Plate$13.25
Chicken breast marinated in a tomato vinaigrette grilled until tender, served with 2 sides
Chicken Gyro Salad$13.25
Fresh ground chicken, seasoned with Greek herbs and spices, grilled until tender, served over a salad
More about My Other Kitchen
Il Casale Belmont image

 

Il Casale Belmont

50 Leonard St., Belmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Scaloppine di Pollo al Marsala$31.00
pan seared chicken with our marsala sauce, sun dried tomatoes, wild mushrooms, sautéed spinach.
[Available Gluten Free upon request]
Eggplant Parmigiana$25.00
delicately layered eggplant with tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella
Caccio & Pepe salad$16.00
massage kale & frisee salad, pecorino, roasted plum tomatoes, black pepper, marinated celery, lemon thyme vinaigrette
[Gluten Free]
More about Il Casale Belmont
Quebrada Baking Co image

 

Quebrada Baking Co

19 Leonard Street, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Vegan Cupcake$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.64
Petite Chocolate$2.57
More about Quebrada Baking Co
vicki lee's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

vicki lee's

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cupcake$3.50
our moist chocolate cupcake with Italian meringue buttercream. for larger amounts please call.
California Turkey Club$14.00
house roasted turkey, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, gruyere cheese, and lemon aioli on toasted french pullman bread. comes with house made pickles on the side.
Buddha Bowl$16.00
farro, shaved kale, roasted butternut squash, roasted corn and fresno chili salsa, pepitas, feta cheese, and citrus vinaigrette
More about vicki lee's
GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

27 Leonard St, Belmont

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cutlet Sub$7.50
Crispy Chicken , Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Greek Salad$9.75
Garden Salad with Feta Cheese and Kalamata Olives, Greek Dressing on the side
Onion Rings$3.99
Lightly battered fried golden brown
More about GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA
Thai Noodle Cafe image

 

Thai Noodle Cafe

289 Belmont St, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See-Ew$12.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet black soy sauce.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Golden fried wonton filled with seasoned cream cheese and imitation crab meat served with sweet and sour sauce.
Tom Yum Soup$6.95
The famous Thai hot and sour soup seasoned with a choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu chopped tomatoes, mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, chili, scallions, and cilantro.
More about Thai Noodle Cafe
Phinix Grill image

 

Phinix Grill

628 Trapelo Road, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Pita$7.99
More about Phinix Grill
Restaurant banner

 

La Victoria Taqueria

66 Leonard St., Belmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese.
Plato Mexicano (Mexican Bowl)$9.25
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde and choice of filling.
Fish Tacos (2 per order)$9.50
corn tortillas, cole slaw, radish, chipotle mayo, onions, cilantro, salsa verde.
More about La Victoria Taqueria
Stone Hearth Pizza, Also (Don't Use) image

 

Stone Hearth Pizza, Also (Don't Use)

57 Leonard St, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stone Hearth Pizza, Also (Don't Use)

