Belmont restaurants you'll love
Belmont's top cuisines
Must-try Belmont restaurants
More about Thai Noodle Cafe
Thai Noodle Cafe
289 Belmont St, Belmont
|Popular items
|#40 Pad Thai
|$10.95
|Vegtable Spring Rolls
|$5.95
|Tofu Triangles
|$5.95
More about The Wellington
The Wellington
75 Leonard St., Belmont
|Popular items
|16 Cassava Rolls
|$18.00
16 Gluten free cheese rolls with our orange zest butter. Just pop them in the oven to get them warm and toasty!
|Shrimp and Heirloom Grits
|$28.00
seared wild argentinian red shrimp, oven roasted tomatoes, scallions, lemongrass pan gravy
|The Caesar
|$12.00
romaine lettuce, house dressing, pumpernickel croutons, frico parmigiano crisps
More about Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
36 Leonard St, Belmont
|Popular items
|Full Donut Ice Cream Sandwich
|$7.50
Glazed donut from Gail Anns in Arlington. 2 scoops of ice cream.
|Overnight Oats & Ice Cream
|$6.50
GF oats, oat milk, maple syrup, chia seeds, sliced banana, blueberries. One scoop of ice cream. GF/vegan option.
|Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Sandwich
|$6.00
Our own homemade Snickerdoodle cookie, with vanilla ice cream.
More about Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜
Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜
30 Leonard Street, Belmont
|Popular items
|Pad Thai泰式炒粿条
|$9.85
Classic thai rice noodle stir fried with tamarind sauce
|Pork Stew Rougamo腊汁猪肉馍
|$6.59
Pork Stew burger，is a street food from Shaanxi province and now widely consumed all over in china
|Pho chicken越南鸡肉粉
|$12.05
Shredded white meat chicken
More about Stone Hearth Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Stone Hearth Pizza
57 Leonard St, Belmont
|Popular items
|Parmesan Bread
|$5.25
Our organic dough, oven fired with garlic-infused olive oil, grated parmesan, salt and pepper
|Stone Hearth Caesar
Romaine and radicchio mix, house-made croutons, grated parmesan - anchovies at your request.
|Chopped Salad
Chopped greens with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, smoked bacon, cucumbers, finished with fresh cut scallions and fresh basil.
More about My Other Kitchen
My Other Kitchen
762 Pleasant St, Belmont
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Plate
|$13.25
Tender chunks of chicken marinated in lemon and garlic cooked on a skewer, served with 2 sides
|Chicken Breast Plate
|$13.25
Chicken breast marinated in a tomato vinaigrette grilled until tender, served with 2 sides
|Chicken Gyro Salad
|$13.25
Fresh ground chicken, seasoned with Greek herbs and spices, grilled until tender, served over a salad
More about Il Casale Belmont
Il Casale Belmont
50 Leonard St., Belmont
|Popular items
|Scaloppine di Pollo al Marsala
|$31.00
pan seared chicken with our marsala sauce, sun dried tomatoes, wild mushrooms, sautéed spinach.
[Available Gluten Free upon request]
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$25.00
delicately layered eggplant with tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella
|Caccio & Pepe salad
|$16.00
massage kale & frisee salad, pecorino, roasted plum tomatoes, black pepper, marinated celery, lemon thyme vinaigrette
[Gluten Free]
More about Quebrada Baking Co
Quebrada Baking Co
19 Leonard Street, Belmont
|Popular items
|Chocolate Vegan Cupcake
|$3.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.64
|Petite Chocolate
|$2.57
More about vicki lee's
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
vicki lee's
105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont
|Popular items
|Cupcake
|$3.50
our moist chocolate cupcake with Italian meringue buttercream. for larger amounts please call.
|California Turkey Club
|$14.00
house roasted turkey, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, gruyere cheese, and lemon aioli on toasted french pullman bread. comes with house made pickles on the side.
|Buddha Bowl
|$16.00
farro, shaved kale, roasted butternut squash, roasted corn and fresno chili salsa, pepitas, feta cheese, and citrus vinaigrette
More about GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA
27 Leonard St, Belmont
|Popular items
|Chicken Cutlet Sub
|$7.50
Crispy Chicken , Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|Greek Salad
|$9.75
Garden Salad with Feta Cheese and Kalamata Olives, Greek Dressing on the side
|Onion Rings
|$3.99
Lightly battered fried golden brown
More about Thai Noodle Cafe
Thai Noodle Cafe
289 Belmont St, Belmont
|Popular items
|Pad See-Ew
|$12.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet black soy sauce.
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Golden fried wonton filled with seasoned cream cheese and imitation crab meat served with sweet and sour sauce.
|Tom Yum Soup
|$6.95
The famous Thai hot and sour soup seasoned with a choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu chopped tomatoes, mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, chili, scallions, and cilantro.
More about La Victoria Taqueria
La Victoria Taqueria
66 Leonard St., Belmont
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese.
|Plato Mexicano (Mexican Bowl)
|$9.25
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde and choice of filling.
|Fish Tacos (2 per order)
|$9.50
corn tortillas, cole slaw, radish, chipotle mayo, onions, cilantro, salsa verde.
More about Stone Hearth Pizza, Also (Don't Use)
Stone Hearth Pizza, Also (Don't Use)
57 Leonard St, Belmont