Buffalo wings in Belmont

Belmont restaurants
Belmont restaurants that serve buffalo wings

The Wellington image

 

The Wellington

75 Leonard St., Belmont

Avg 4 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16 Cassava Rolls$18.00
16 Gluten free cheese rolls with our orange zest butter. Just pop them in the oven to get them warm and toasty!
Tuna Poke$18.00
yellowfin tuna, sushi rice, wakame, avocado mousse, wasabi ginger soy, tempura bits, macadamia nuts - available gluten free
Ensalada Tropical$16.00
little leaf lettuces, hearts of palm, mango, papaya, oaxaca cheese , chickpeas, yucca crisps, pepitas, passion fruit vinaigrette
More about The Wellington
GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA - ********************** NOW OPEN ON SUNDAY **********************

27 Leonard St, Belmont

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Blt$11.50
Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki on multigrain sliced bread
Greek Salad$9.75
Garden Salad with Feta Cheese and Kalamata Olives, Greek Dressing on the side
Fries$0.00
Thin-cut country fries, fried crispy
More about GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA - ********************** NOW OPEN ON SUNDAY **********************

