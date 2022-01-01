Cake in Belmont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quebrada Baking Co image

 

Quebrada Baking Co

19 Leonard Street, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cake$35.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Yellow cake with whipped cream frosting; filled with fresh sliced strawberries and vanilla pastry cream. Topped with glazed strawberries.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$15.00
A nut free, traditional sour cream coffee cake.
Two-Tone Layered Cake$32.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
One layer of yellow cake between two layers of chocolate cake, frosted with vanilla buttercream & filled with raspberry preserves and buttercream. Decorated with white and dark chocolate sticks and curls.
More about Quebrada Baking Co
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Ovenbird Cafe

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Special! Corn and Basil Rice Cakes$5.00
Apple Sour Cream Coffee Cake$17.50
A moist coffee cake made with sour cream and filled with apples and cinnamon sugar.
no nuts.
Tea Cake Slice$2.50
daily selection of tea cake slices
More about Ovenbird Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

27 Leonard St, Belmont

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$4.75
Double Chocolate Cake$4.75
More about GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

