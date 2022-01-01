Cake in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve cake
Quebrada Baking Co
19 Leonard Street, Belmont
|Strawberry Cake
|$35.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Yellow cake with whipped cream frosting; filled with fresh sliced strawberries and vanilla pastry cream. Topped with glazed strawberries.
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$15.00
A nut free, traditional sour cream coffee cake.
|Two-Tone Layered Cake
|$32.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
One layer of yellow cake between two layers of chocolate cake, frosted with vanilla buttercream & filled with raspberry preserves and buttercream. Decorated with white and dark chocolate sticks and curls.
Ovenbird Cafe
105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont
|Special! Corn and Basil Rice Cakes
|$5.00
|Apple Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$17.50
A moist coffee cake made with sour cream and filled with apples and cinnamon sugar.
no nuts.
|Tea Cake Slice
|$2.50
daily selection of tea cake slices