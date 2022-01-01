Chicken pitas in Belmont
My Other Kitchen
762 Pleasant St, Belmont
|Chicken Breast Pita
|$13.25
Chicken breast marinated in a tomato vinaigrette grilled until tender, wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, Vidalia onions, and tsatsiki, served with 1 side
|Chicken Gyro Pita
|$13.25
Fresh ground chicken, seasoned with Greek herbs and spices, grilled until tender, wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, Vidalia onions, and tsatsiki, served with 1 side
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$13.25
Tender chunks of chicken marinated in lemon and garlic cooked on a skewer, wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, Vidalia onions, and tsatsiki, served with 1 side