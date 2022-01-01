Chili in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve chili
More about Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜
Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜
30 Leonard Street, Belmont
|Griddle Chicken With Chili Pepper 干锅鸡肉片
|$16.45
|Poached Beef In Chili Sauce 水煮牛肉
|$18.65
|Fish Filets With Dry Chili Sauce干锅鱼片
|$17.55
More about Ovenbird Cafe
Ovenbird Cafe
105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont
|Beef And Black Bean Chili - Gf, Df
A smooth creamy soup made with chicken broth, roasted cauliflower and onions. This is a pureed soup. gf but not vegetarian.
|Beef & Black Bean Chili
|$16.50
|Chicken and White Bean Chili- gf
Garnished with tortilla strips and sour cream