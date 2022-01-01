Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Belmont

Go
Belmont restaurants
Toast

Belmont restaurants that serve chili

Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜 image

 

Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜

30 Leonard Street, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Griddle Chicken With Chili Pepper 干锅鸡肉片$16.45
Poached Beef In Chili Sauce 水煮牛肉$18.65
Fish Filets With Dry Chili Sauce干锅鱼片$17.55
More about Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Ovenbird Cafe

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Beef And Black Bean Chili - Gf, Df
A smooth creamy soup made with chicken broth, roasted cauliflower and onions. This is a pureed soup. gf but not vegetarian.
Beef & Black Bean Chili$16.50
Chicken and White Bean Chili- gf
Garnished with tortilla strips and sour cream
More about Ovenbird Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Belmont

Baklava

Bruschetta

Grilled Steaks

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Boston Cream Pies

Pies

Map

More near Belmont to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston