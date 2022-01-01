Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Belmont

Belmont restaurants
Toast

Belmont restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Quebrada Baking Co image

 

Quebrada Baking Co

19 Leonard Street, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mocha Cake$32.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Chocolate cake with mocha buttercream frosting and both chocolate ganache and mocha buttercream fillings. Finished with chocolate mocha bean accents.
Chocolate Cream Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Traditional chocolate cake with whipped cream frosting and chocolate pastry cream filling. Decorated with simple Hershey kisses.
Classic Chocolate Cake$28.00
***We require 2 days notice for all cake/cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.
More about Quebrada Baking Co
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

27 Leonard St, Belmont

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cake$4.75
More about GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

