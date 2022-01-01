Croissants in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve croissants
Quebrada Baking Co
19 Leonard Street, Belmont
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.21
|Apple Croissant
|$3.97
|Spinach & Cheese Croissant
|$4.90
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Ovenbird Cafe
105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont
|Croissant- Savory ( Saturday Only)
|$4.50
|Croissant-Sweet (Saturday Only)
|$4.00
Hand rolled croissants made in house filled with chocolate, raspberry, or almond
|Croissant- Plain ( Saturday Only)
|$3.50
Hand Rolled Croissants made in house!!