Croissants in Belmont

Belmont restaurants
Belmont restaurants that serve croissants

Quebrada Baking Co image

 

Quebrada Baking Co

19 Leonard Street, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.21
Apple Croissant$3.97
Spinach & Cheese Croissant$4.90
More about Quebrada Baking Co
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Ovenbird Cafe

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant- Savory ( Saturday Only)$4.50
Croissant-Sweet (Saturday Only)$4.00
Hand rolled croissants made in house filled with chocolate, raspberry, or almond
Croissant- Plain ( Saturday Only)$3.50
Hand Rolled Croissants made in house!!
More about Ovenbird Cafe

