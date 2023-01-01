Egg sandwiches in Belmont
Tatte Bakery - Belmont
495 Trapelo Rd., Belmont
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. (840 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. (630 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish)