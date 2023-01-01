Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Belmont

Belmont restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Tatte Bakery - Belmont

495 Trapelo Rd., Belmont

TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. (840 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. (630 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish)
Lisas Pizzeria - 368 Trapelo Rd

368 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Takeout
Egg & Bacon Sandwich$8.25
2 Eggs, Bacon, Cheese
