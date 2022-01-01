Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit tarts in Belmont

Go
Belmont restaurants
Toast

Belmont restaurants that serve fruit tarts

Quebrada Baking Co image

 

Quebrada Baking Co - Belmont

19 Leonard Street, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Petite Fruit Tart$2.10
More about Quebrada Baking Co - Belmont
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Ovenbird Cafe

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Tarte$7.00
almond shortbread, almond rum baked custard, fresh fruit, apricot orange glaze
More about Ovenbird Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Belmont

Cappuccino

Baklava

Hummus

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Cheeseburgers

Short Ribs

Map

More near Belmont to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (787 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston