Garlic chicken in
Belmont
/
Belmont
/
Garlic Chicken
Belmont restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Shines
30 Leonard Street, Belmont
No reviews yet
Braised Minced Garlic Chicken Rougamo蒜蓉鸡肉夹馍
$6.89
More about Shines
Thai Noodle Cafe in Belmont
289 Belmont St, Belmont
No reviews yet
Soy garlic chicken wings
$9.95
Soy garlic chicken wings topped with scallions and sesame seed.
More about Thai Noodle Cafe in Belmont
