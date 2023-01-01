Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Belmont

Belmont restaurants
Belmont restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

Shines

30 Leonard Street, Belmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Minced Garlic Chicken Rougamo蒜蓉鸡肉夹馍$6.89
More about Shines
Item pic

 

Thai Noodle Cafe in Belmont

289 Belmont St, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soy garlic chicken wings$9.95
Soy garlic chicken wings topped with scallions and sesame seed.
More about Thai Noodle Cafe in Belmont

