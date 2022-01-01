Grilled steaks in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve grilled steaks
More about The Wellington
The Wellington
75 Leonard St., Belmont
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$34.00
coffee rub, pimenton glazed sweet potatoes, grilled broccolini, romesco sauce
More about Il Casale Belmont
Il Casale Belmont
50 Leonard St., Belmont
|Grilled Hanger Steak [special]
|$39.00
10 oz hanger steak, roasted potatoes, grilled broccolini, lemon
[Available Gluten Free upon request]
|Grilled NY Strip Sirloin Steak [special]
|$40.00
11 oz ny strip sirloin, roséroasted potatoes,
grilled romaine, garlic & parmigiano
[Available Gluten Free upon request]