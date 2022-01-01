Lentil soup in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve lentil soup
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Ovenbird Cafe
105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont
|Lentil Soup - gf, vegan
|$0.00
A traditional lentil soup made with mirepoix & vegetable broth
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA
27 Leonard St, Belmont
|CHICKEN LENTIL SOUP
Red Lentils, Rice, Organic Carrots, Celery, Onions, Garlic, Tomato Paste, Herbs, Organic Chicken Broth and chicken.
Real Soup
All your favorite soups and spicy are made with 100% real,
totally delicious ingredients you’d find in your very own kitchen—available hot and ready to go. Chicken Lentil is available in our store and website to take home.
|LENTIL SOUP*Vegetarian
Red Lentils, Rice, Organic Carrots, Celery, Onions, Garlic, Tomato Paste, Herbs **(Vegan)
Real Soup
All your favorite soups and spicy are made with 100% real,
totally delicious ingredients you’d find in your very own kitchen—available hot and ready to go. Plain Lentil is available in our store and our website to take home.
|***SOUP SEASON** CHICKEN LENTIL SOUP
|$0.00
Real Soup.
All your favorite soups and spicy are made with 100% real,
totally delicious ingredients you’d find in your very own kitchen—available hot and ready to go. Select varieties, like Lentil with Chicken Plain Lentil and Minestrone , are available in our store and our website to take home.