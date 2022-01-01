Lentil soup in Belmont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Ovenbird Cafe

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup - gf, vegan$0.00
A traditional lentil soup made with mirepoix & vegetable broth
More about Ovenbird Cafe
GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

27 Leonard St, Belmont

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN LENTIL SOUP
Red Lentils, Rice, Organic Carrots, Celery, Onions, Garlic, Tomato Paste, Herbs, Organic Chicken Broth and chicken.
Real Soup
All your favorite soups and spicy are made with 100% real,
totally delicious ingredients you’d find in your very own kitchen—available hot and ready to go. Chicken Lentil is available in our store and website to take home.
LENTIL SOUP*Vegetarian
Red Lentils, Rice, Organic Carrots, Celery, Onions, Garlic, Tomato Paste, Herbs **(Vegan)
Real Soup
All your favorite soups and spicy are made with 100% real,
totally delicious ingredients you’d find in your very own kitchen—available hot and ready to go. Plain Lentil is available in our store and our website to take home.
***SOUP SEASON** CHICKEN LENTIL SOUP$0.00
Real Soup.
All your favorite soups and spicy are made with 100% real,
totally delicious ingredients you’d find in your very own kitchen—available hot and ready to go. Select varieties, like Lentil with Chicken Plain Lentil and Minestrone , are available in our store and our website to take home.
More about GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA

