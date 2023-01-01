Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Belmont

Go
Belmont restaurants
Toast

Belmont restaurants that serve paninis

Banner pic

 

Lisas Pizzeria - 368 Trapelo Rd

368 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Panini$11.50
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Basil
More about Lisas Pizzeria - 368 Trapelo Rd
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Ovenbird Cafe

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Panini (veg)$14.00
2/17/2023 No Country White, We have 7 Grain, Ciabatta, Baguette and Gluten Free Bread please note what bread you would like.
pepita pesto (vg), roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, french feta, and baby spinach on country white bread
Roasted Veggie Panini$14.00
Balsamic mari aged zucchini, summer squash, and bell peppers, local chevre, sundries tomato pesto, arugula, and fresh basil, pressed on country white
More about Ovenbird Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Belmont

Hanger Steaks

Cheese Pizza

Baklava

Sundaes

Fruit Tarts

Short Ribs

Garlic Bread

Tacos

Map

More near Belmont to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (705 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (172 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston