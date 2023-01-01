Paninis in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve paninis
More about Lisas Pizzeria - 368 Trapelo Rd
Lisas Pizzeria - 368 Trapelo Rd
368 Trapelo Rd, Belmont
|Caprese Panini
|$11.50
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Basil
More about Ovenbird Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Ovenbird Cafe
105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont
|Veggie Panini (veg)
|$14.00
2/17/2023 No Country White, We have 7 Grain, Ciabatta, Baguette and Gluten Free Bread please note what bread you would like.
pepita pesto (vg), roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, french feta, and baby spinach on country white bread
|Roasted Veggie Panini
|$14.00
Balsamic mari aged zucchini, summer squash, and bell peppers, local chevre, sundries tomato pesto, arugula, and fresh basil, pressed on country white