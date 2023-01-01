Pumpkin pies in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Tatte Bakery - Belmont
495 Trapelo Rd., Belmont
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
Quebrada Baking Co - Belmont
19 Leonard Street, Belmont
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$3.74
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting
|Pumpkin Pie
|$25.00
Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour and pumpkin filling sweetened with maple syrup.