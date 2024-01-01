Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Belmont

Belmont restaurants that serve quiche

Tatte Bakery - Belmont

495 Trapelo Rd., Belmont

Quiche Lorraine & Salad$10.00
Bacon, leeks, red onion, thyme, and nutmeg baked with custard topped with Gruyere and Fontina Cheese, served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (1080 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Leek, Potato & Spinach Quiche & Salad$9.50
Spinach, potato, leeks, red onion, roasted garlic and Aleppo pepper baked with custard topped with VT Cheddar served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (900 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Ovenbird Cafe

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Quiche w/ Salad$12.00
savory deep dish quiche made with whole eggs, light cream, gruyère cheese and a hint of nutmeg. Served with a side of mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette, dried cranberries, chevre, and candied pecans
Quiche a la Carte$6.00
Mini Quiche$14.00
These miniature versions of our delicious quiche paired with some extra vegetables or a side salad make the perfect lunch for two (or one!).
