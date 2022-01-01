Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Belmont

Belmont restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Il Casale Belmont image

 

il Casale - Belmont

50 Leonard St., Belmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Insalata Mista$15.00
little leaf farms lettuces, strawberries, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, fontina, citrus dressing
Zucchinata Salad$15.00
zucchini “carpaccio”, arugula,
lemon vinaigrette, whipped mascarpone,
parmigiano shavings, crispy capers
Broccoli Rabe$8.00
extra virgin olive oil, garlic.
[Gluten Free]
More about il Casale - Belmont
vicki lee's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Ovenbird Cafe

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Savory Breakfast$9.00
cheddar & herb biscuit, fontina cheese, scrambled eggs, smoked bacon or ham
Southwest Cobb (gf)$16.00
mixed greens, gorgonzola, avocado, cherry tomato, roasted corn, black beans w/ cumin, hb egg, citrus vinaigrette.
Biscuits$3.75
lemon blueberry, rhubarb walnut, apple cheddar, apple pecan, rosemary goat cheese
More about Ovenbird Cafe

