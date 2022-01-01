Turkey clubs in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Ovenbird Cafe
105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont
|California Turkey Club
|$14.00
house roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, smoked bacon, gruyere, lemon aioli on toasted french pullman. Out of avocado 4/20
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
GREGORY`S HOUSE OF PIZZA
27 Leonard St, Belmont
|Turkey Club
|$10.75
Sliced Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on tri layer country bread slices
|Turkey Club Wraps
|$10.50
Smoked Turkey Breast Slices, Crispy Bacon,Lettuce,Tomatoes,