Grits in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve grits
More about ITO Creations Food Truck
ITO Creations Food Truck
1420 Perfection Avenue, Belmont
|Fish & Grits Combo
|$15.00
Fried Whiting , Cajun crawfish gravy , stone ground grits , smoked collards & signature hush puppies
More about Old Stone Steakhouse - 23 South Main Street
Old Stone Steakhouse - 23 South Main Street
23 South Main Street, Belmont
|Tips & Grits
|$23.00
Carmelized Onions, red wine reduction and your choice of pimento or bleu cheese
|Old Stone Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
Spiced tomato pan sauce with bacon, shallots, and garlic over Marsh Hen Mill pimento cheese grits