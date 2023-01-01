Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Belmont

Belmont restaurants that serve grits

ITO Creations Food Truck

1420 Perfection Avenue, Belmont

Fish & Grits Combo$15.00
Fried Whiting , Cajun crawfish gravy , stone ground grits , smoked collards & signature hush puppies
Old Stone Steakhouse - 23 South Main Street

23 South Main Street, Belmont

Tips & Grits$23.00
Carmelized Onions, red wine reduction and your choice of pimento or bleu cheese
Old Stone Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Spiced tomato pan sauce with bacon, shallots, and garlic over Marsh Hen Mill pimento cheese grits
