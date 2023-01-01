Quesadillas in Beloit

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Fuego - PLAYMONSTER EVENT

1400 East Inman Parkway, Beloit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK QUESADILLA$11.00
Massive flour tortilla with lots of gooey cheese, charbroiled premium steak, then finished with grilled onions and grilled poblano green pepper strips.
Add avocado $1
Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
Massive flour tortilla with lots of gooey cheese, charbroiled chicken chunks, then finished with grilled onions and grilled poblano strips.
Add avocado $1
Make it a meal with Rice & Beans on the side and a drink (can) $2.00
More about Fuego - PLAYMONSTER EVENT
The Rock Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Rock Bar & Grill

101 Maple Ave, Beloit

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Reuben Quesadilla$11.99
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled jalapeño tortilla filled with chicken, pico de gallo, cheddar and monterey jack cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about The Rock Bar & Grill

