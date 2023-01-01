Tacos in Beloit
More about The Rock Bar & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Rock Bar & Grill
101 Maple Ave, Beloit
|Banging Shrimp Tacos Dinner
|$15.99
Deep fried breaded shrimp tossed in our Rock'd Up sauce and served on a bed of red cabbage marinated with chipotle mayo. Topped with green onions.
|Bang'n Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Breaded shrimp pieces tossed in our rock'd up sauce and laid over a bed of sweet pepper red cabbage with chipotle mayo and topped with green onion.
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Crisp tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, green onions, and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream.