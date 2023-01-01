Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Beloit

Beloit restaurants
Beloit restaurants that serve tacos

The Rock Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Rock Bar & Grill

101 Maple Ave, Beloit

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Banging Shrimp Tacos Dinner$15.99
Deep fried breaded shrimp tossed in our Rock'd Up sauce and served on a bed of red cabbage marinated with chipotle mayo. Topped with green onions.
Bang'n Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Breaded shrimp pieces tossed in our rock'd up sauce and laid over a bed of sweet pepper red cabbage with chipotle mayo and topped with green onion.
Taco Salad$12.99
Crisp tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, green onions, and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about The Rock Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Fuego - Blue Collar

2730 Bartells Drive, Beloit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 STEAK TACO$3.00
1 taco with healthy servings of charbroiled premium steak served with onions, cilantro, tomatoes and avocado.
over corn tortillas
**MEAL DEAL NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS ITEM**
More about Fuego - Blue Collar

