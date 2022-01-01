Go
Belotti Bottega

Traditional flavor, modern elegance.

PASTA

4001 - B Piedmont Ave. • $$

Avg 4.8 (2842 reviews)

Popular Items

Panna Cotta$4.50
Cooked Italian sweet cream custard with raspberry coulis.
Lattuga$10.55
Living butter lettuce, lemon dressing Grana Padano D.O.P., toasted pine nuts
Agnolotti$18.25
Traditional Piedmontese style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, pork loin, sausage, escarole, spinach, parmigiano, beef reduction
Tiramisu$5.50
Homemade Italian savoiardi cookie, mascarpone, espresso, and cocoa.
Pappardelle$18.95
Long wide pasta, organic hen of woods mushrooms, beef reduction. parsley, grana padano
Gnocchi Alla Bolognese$18.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Spaghetti pomodoro e burrata$18.95
Spaghettoni mancini, imported San Marzano D.O.P. tomato sauce, Italian burrata, basil, monocultivar Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil
Lasagna alla Bolognese$18.95
Handmade lasagna pasta, traditional bolognese sauce, béchamel, mozzarella
Casoncelli Bergamaschi$18.55
My Mom’s lombardian-style stuffed pasta with beef, prosciutto, pork shoulder, imported smoked pancetta ,sage brown butter
Tagliatelle$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4001 - B Piedmont Ave.

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
