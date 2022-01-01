Go
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega

Traditional Flavor. Modern Elegance.
Belotti in the form of take out :)

5403 college ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)

Popular Items

Casoncelli$18.95
My Mom’s lombardian-style stuffed pasta with beef, prosciutto, pork shoulder, imported smoked pancetta ,sage brown butter
Agnolotti Di Lidia$18.75
Traditional Piedmontese style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, pork loin, sausage, escarole, spinach, parmigiano, beef reduction
Bruschetta$3.75
tomato- buffalo mozzarella D.O.P
My Mom's Tiramisu'$9.00
layers of italian savoiardi cookies soaked in espresso with whipped mascarpone , cocca. Our version is alcohol free. Pregnancy and kids friendly!
Pappardelle$18.95
Long wide pasta, organic hen of woods mushrooms, beef reduction. parsley, grana padano
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
sauteed with olive oil and salt
Lattuga$10.95
Living butter lettuce, toasted pine nuts, lemon dressing Grana Padano D.O.P.
Gnocchi alla Bolognese$19.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Tagliatelle$19.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
Spaghetti$18.95
Spaghettoni mancini, imported San Marzano D.O.P. tomato sauce, Italian burrata, basil, monocultivar Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

5403 college ave

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

