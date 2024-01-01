Chicken wraps in Belton
More about The Gin at Nolan Creek
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Gin at Nolan Creek
219 South East Street , Belton
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Mesquite grilled or crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and bacon bits. Tossed in your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla.
More about Mosaic Grill - 2608 N. Main St, Ste A
FALAFEL • GRILL
Mosaic Grill - 2608 N. Main St, Ste A
2608 N. Main St, Ste A, Belton
|Shawarma Chicken Wrap Combo
|$13.49
Marinated shawarma chicken from our vertical broiler with pickles, tomatoes, shredded iceburg lettuce, and garlic sauce in a pita bread wrap.
Served with one side and a large drink.