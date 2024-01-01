Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Belton

Belton restaurants
Belton restaurants that serve crispy chicken

The Gin at Nolan Creek image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Gin at Nolan Creek

219 South East Street , Belton

Avg 3.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled (GF) or Crispy Chicken Salad$0.00
Your choice of grilled (GF) or crispy chicken on a bed of spring mix, diced tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, bacon bits and black olives.
More about The Gin at Nolan Creek
Item pic

FALAFEL • GRILL

Mosaic Grill - 2608 N. Main St, Ste A

2608 N. Main St, Ste A, Belton

Avg 4.1 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tender Fritters$7.99
Breaded crispy chicken tender fritters with choice of one side.
Crispy Chicken Tenders Sandwich$9.99
Breaded crispy chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brioche bun.
More about Mosaic Grill - 2608 N. Main St, Ste A

