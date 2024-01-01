Quesadillas in Belton
Belton restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Gin at Nolan Creek
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Gin at Nolan Creek
219 South East Street , Belton
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$11.99
12" flour tortilla with Pepper Jack cheese and shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, Nolan Creek salsa, and chopped smoked brisket. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream and guac.
|KIDS Quesadilla
|$8.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with melty cheddar cheese. Have it plain or add chicken or brisket. Served with your choice of one side.