Quesadillas in Belton

Belton restaurants
Belton restaurants that serve quesadillas

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Gin at Nolan Creek

219 South East Street , Belton

Avg 3.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Quesadilla$11.99
12" flour tortilla with Pepper Jack cheese and shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, Nolan Creek salsa, and chopped smoked brisket. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream and guac.
KIDS Quesadilla$8.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with melty cheddar cheese. Have it plain or add chicken or brisket. Served with your choice of one side.
More about The Gin at Nolan Creek
Taqueria Mexicano Grille #13 - Sparta Rd

261 Sparta Rd, Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Chk Faj Mex Quesadilla$8.99
More about Taqueria Mexicano Grille #13 - Sparta Rd

