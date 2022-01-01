Belvidere restaurants you'll love

Belvidere restaurants
Toast
  • Belvidere

Belvidere's top cuisines

Must-try Belvidere restaurants

The Shortline/The Firebox image

 

The Shortline/The Firebox

118 Buchanan Street, Belvidere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Roll$7.85
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds (raw)
Sweet Heart Roll$10.85
Crab meat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper served with creamy sauce
Shortline Roll$13.85
Soft shell crab, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese deep fried and served with house sauce
GOMEZ RESTAURANT AND BAR image

 

GOMEZ RESTAURANT AND BAR

217 S State St, Belvidere

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pico and Chips$5.99
Taco Dinner$9.00
Carne Molida$1.75
Sips and Sprinkles image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sips and Sprinkles

221 W. Locust Street, Belvidere

Avg 4.8 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Scoop$3.29
Medium Shake$4.39
Small Shake$3.69
Restaurant banner

 

Moscato's Pizzeria Inc.

520 South State Street, Belvidere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" XTRA LARGE$14.50
14" LARGE$12.00
18"$17.50
Restaurant banner

 

Olivo Taco Belvidere

603 S State St., Belvidere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
