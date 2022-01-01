Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Belvidere
/
Belvidere
/
Cake
Belvidere restaurants that serve cake
The Shortline/The Firebox
118 Buchanan Street, Belvidere
No reviews yet
Lava Cake
$7.50
More about The Shortline/The Firebox
Moscato's Pizzeria Inc. - 520 South State Street
520 South State Street, Belvidere
No reviews yet
Strawberry cake
$4.95
Bavarian cake
$4.95
10 Inch frozen cake
$40.00
More about Moscato's Pizzeria Inc. - 520 South State Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Belvidere
Garlic Cheese Bread
Chicken Parmesan
Jalapeno Poppers
Mostaccioli
Chicken Tenders
Spaghetti
Meatball Subs
Garlic Bread
More near Belvidere to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Loves Park
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Beloit
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hampshire
No reviews yet
Huntley
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
Avg 3.6
(3 restaurants)
Marengo
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(140 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(580 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(276 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1031 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston