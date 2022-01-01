Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Belvidere

Belvidere restaurants
Toast

Belvidere restaurants that serve cake

The Shortline/The Firebox image

 

The Shortline/The Firebox

118 Buchanan Street, Belvidere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lava Cake$7.50
More about The Shortline/The Firebox
Consumer pic

 

Moscato's Pizzeria Inc. - 520 South State Street

520 South State Street, Belvidere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry cake$4.95
Bavarian cake$4.95
10 Inch frozen cake$40.00
More about Moscato's Pizzeria Inc. - 520 South State Street

