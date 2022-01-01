Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Belvidere
/
Belvidere
/
Tacos
Belvidere restaurants that serve tacos
GOMEZ RESTAURANT AND BAR
217 S State St, Belvidere
Avg 3
(2 reviews)
Taco Dinner
$9.00
More about GOMEZ RESTAURANT AND BAR
Moscato's Pizzeria Inc.
520 South State Street, Belvidere
No reviews yet
10" SM TACO
$16.50
12" MED TACO
$18.50
16" XL TACO
$25.00
More about Moscato's Pizzeria Inc.
