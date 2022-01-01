Bemidji restaurants you'll love

Bemidji restaurants
Toast
  Bemidji

Must-try Bemidji restaurants

The Garden Grill & Pub image

 

The Garden Grill & Pub

111 Central Ave SE, Bemidji

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Burger$11.75
Mushrooms, bacon, swiss, & cajun spices
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.75
Add BBQ and make it western!
Cheeseburger$9.25
Choice of: American, swiss, or pepperjack
Mi Rancho image

 

Mi Rancho

677 anne street, Bemidji

Avg 4.2 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chori-Pollo$15.00
Grilled chicken with chorizo, cheese sauce,
Spanish rice, beans and tortillas.
Chimichanga$13.00
Rolled flour tortilla filled with your
choice of meat, lightly fried &
topped with cheese sauce, served
w/Spanish rice, beans, lettuce,
pico de gallo & sour cream.
Nacho Cheese Burrito$13.00
Choice of grilled meat, topped w/mushrooms & onions, covered with cheese & served with Spanish rice.
Minnesota Nice Cafe image

 

Minnesota Nice Cafe

315 Irvine Avenue Northwest, Bemidji

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Denver Omelet$11.50
ham, green and red peppers, onions, with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Meat Omelet$11.25
choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Wild Rice Omelet$12.00
bacon, onion, wild rice, Swiss cheese and hollandaise sauce with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Powerhouse Bar and Grill image

 

Powerhouse Bar and Grill

8071 12168, Co Rd 15, Northome

No reviews yet
Takeout
