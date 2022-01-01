Bemidji restaurants you'll love
Bemidji's top cuisines
Must-try Bemidji restaurants
More about The Garden Grill & Pub
The Garden Grill & Pub
111 Central Ave SE, Bemidji
|Popular items
|Cajun Burger
|$11.75
Mushrooms, bacon, swiss, & cajun spices
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.75
Add BBQ and make it western!
|Cheeseburger
|$9.25
Choice of: American, swiss, or pepperjack
More about Mi Rancho
Mi Rancho
677 anne street, Bemidji
|Popular items
|Chori-Pollo
|$15.00
Grilled chicken with chorizo, cheese sauce,
Spanish rice, beans and tortillas.
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
Rolled flour tortilla filled with your
choice of meat, lightly fried &
topped with cheese sauce, served
w/Spanish rice, beans, lettuce,
pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Nacho Cheese Burrito
|$13.00
Choice of grilled meat, topped w/mushrooms & onions, covered with cheese & served with Spanish rice.
More about Minnesota Nice Cafe
Minnesota Nice Cafe
315 Irvine Avenue Northwest, Bemidji
|Popular items
|Denver Omelet
|$11.50
ham, green and red peppers, onions, with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
|Meat Omelet
|$11.25
choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
|Wild Rice Omelet
|$12.00
bacon, onion, wild rice, Swiss cheese and hollandaise sauce with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.