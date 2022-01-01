Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bemidji

Bemidji restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Garden Grill & Pub image

 

The Garden Grill & Pub

111 Central Ave SE, Bemidji

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.75
More about The Garden Grill & Pub
Item pic

 

Mi Rancho

677 anne street, Bemidji

Avg 4.2 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de
gallo, radish, shredded cheese &
sliced avocado.
More about Mi Rancho

