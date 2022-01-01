Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken salad in
Bemidji
/
Bemidji
/
Grilled Chicken Salad
Bemidji restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
The Garden Grill & Pub
111 Central Ave SE, Bemidji
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$9.75
More about The Garden Grill & Pub
Mi Rancho
677 anne street, Bemidji
Avg 4.2
(200 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de
gallo, radish, shredded cheese &
sliced avocado.
More about Mi Rancho
