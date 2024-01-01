Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bemus Point

Bemus Point restaurants
Bemus Point restaurants that serve quesadillas

Ellicottville Brewing Company - Bemus Point - 57 Lakeside Dr.

57 Lakeside Dr., Bemus Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLA CHICKEN$20.00
SAUTEED RED & GREEN BELL PEPPERS, TOMATO, SWEET ONION, CHIPOTLE PESTO, CILANTRO, CHIHUAHUA, OAXACA, & MANCHEGO CHEESES, SANDWHICHED BETWEEN A CHEDDAR JALPENO TORTILLA. SERVED WITH JALAPENO & LIME. SIDES OF SOUR CREAM & SALSA
Main pic

 

Village Casino - 1 Lakeside Drive

1 Lakeside Drive, Bemus Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Quesadilla$17.49
A Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, crispy fried chicken and medium sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$16.49
A Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
Vegetable Quesadilla$15.99
A crispy tortilla topped with green peppers, mushrooms,onions, and tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
