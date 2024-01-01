Quesadillas in Bemus Point
Bemus Point restaurants that serve quesadillas
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Bemus Point - 57 Lakeside Dr.
57 Lakeside Dr., Bemus Point
|QUESADILLA CHICKEN
|$20.00
SAUTEED RED & GREEN BELL PEPPERS, TOMATO, SWEET ONION, CHIPOTLE PESTO, CILANTRO, CHIHUAHUA, OAXACA, & MANCHEGO CHEESES, SANDWHICHED BETWEEN A CHEDDAR JALPENO TORTILLA. SERVED WITH JALAPENO & LIME. SIDES OF SOUR CREAM & SALSA
Village Casino - 1 Lakeside Drive
1 Lakeside Drive, Bemus Point
|Buffalo Quesadilla
|$17.49
A Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, crispy fried chicken and medium sauce
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.49
A Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$15.99
A crispy tortilla topped with green peppers, mushrooms,onions, and tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese