Z's Music Kitchen
Z's Music Kitchen is not only a restaurant, but a venue where musicians can find a home. We surround our restaurant around live music and classic American cuisine. We provide a stage inside and outside in our backyard for artists to preform right in front of the audience.
12655 Tamiami Trail E
Popular Items
Location
12655 Tamiami Trail E
Naples FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Skillets
Come in and enjoy!
Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar
Lima, Peru is the gastronomical capital of the Americas, and the goal of Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar is to transmit that excitement and culinary creativity to Naples. With a menu that reflects many aspects of the vibrant Peruvian culture, from traditional flavors to modern cuisine, they all come together under one roof to provide a unique dining experience.
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
Come in and enjoy!
The Mother Trucker
Come in and enjoy!