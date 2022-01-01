Go
Z's Music Kitchen

Z's Music Kitchen is not only a restaurant, but a venue where musicians can find a home. We surround our restaurant around live music and classic American cuisine. We provide a stage inside and outside in our backyard for artists to preform right in front of the audience.

12655 Tamiami Trail E

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese$4.00
House Salad
Cheddar Cheese,tomato,cucumber
Vegetables of the Day$4.00
Whipped Red Potatoes$4.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.95
12655 Tamiami Trail E

Naples FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
