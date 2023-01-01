Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ben Lomond restaurants you'll love

Ben Lomond restaurants
  Ben Lomond

Ben Lomond's top cuisines

Italian
Italian
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Ben Lomond restaurants

Casa Nostra image

 

Casa Nostra - Ben Lomond

9217 highway 9, Ben Lomond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$16.50
homemade burger patty, smoked mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise served with Italian fries *Only cheese substitutions - fontina, fresh mozzarella, or blue
Italian Fries$8.50
French fries tossed with fresh garlic and parsley served with a side of chipotle aïoli and cocktail sauce
Ravioli di Spinaci$23.25
cheese-spinach ravioli with alfredo or gorgonzola sauce
More about Casa Nostra - Ben Lomond
Main pic

 

Aroma Restaurant - 9600 Highway 9

9600 Highway 9, Ben Lomond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Aroma Restaurant - 9600 Highway 9
Tyrolean Inn Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Tyrolean Inn Restaurant - 9600 Hwy 9

9600 Hwy 9, Ben Lomond

Avg 4.2 (1172 reviews)
More about Tyrolean Inn Restaurant - 9600 Hwy 9
