Ben Lomond restaurants you'll love

Casa Nostra - Ben Lomond
9217 highway 9, Ben Lomond
|Burger
|$16.50
homemade burger patty, smoked mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise served with Italian fries *Only cheese substitutions - fontina, fresh mozzarella, or blue
|Italian Fries
|$8.50
French fries tossed with fresh garlic and parsley served with a side of chipotle aïoli and cocktail sauce
|Ravioli di Spinaci
|$23.25
cheese-spinach ravioli with alfredo or gorgonzola sauce
Aroma Restaurant - 9600 Highway 9
9600 Highway 9, Ben Lomond
FRENCH FRIES
Tyrolean Inn Restaurant - 9600 Hwy 9
9600 Hwy 9, Ben Lomond