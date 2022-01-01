Benchmark Eatery
Genuine - Local - Casual
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
1201 State Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1201 State Street
Santa Barbara CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nectar
Nectar
Killer B's
Killer B's BBQ Bar and Grill is an American Style BBQ restaurant. Serving up delicious smoked meats and house made BBQ sauces. We serve a delicious happy hour and show all sporting events on our 12 flat screen hd tvs.
The Cruisery
Come put the fun between your legs!
Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara
Relaxed, rustic eatery & bar serving Mediterranean fare plus beer, craft cocktails & patio seating. Come in and enjoy!