Benchmark Eatery

Genuine - Local - Casual

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1201 State Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (242 reviews)

Popular Items

Benchmark Chop Salad$13.95
Chicken, Chopped Salami, Tomato, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Parmesan, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Quinoa, Lemon Vinaigrette.
BBQ Chicken Salad$14.95
Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Ranch Dressing, Tortilla Strips, Topped with BBQ Sauce.
Blackened Chicken Wrap$13.25
Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
B.L.A.T. Sandwich$11.25
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough.
Classic Double Cheeseburger$12.25
Two ¼ Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thousand Island Sauce.
Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.
French Fries$5.25
Vegetarian
Sesame Salmon Salad$16.25
Seared Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Green Cabbage, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Wonton, Sliced Almonds, Sesame Vinaigrette.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips Entree$14.95
Coleslaw, Tartar and Cocktail Sauce.
Benchmark Burger$14.25
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar.
Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.
Tuna Melt Sandwich$14.95
Solid White Albacore, Cheddar, Tomato, Grilled Sourdough.
1201 State Street

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
