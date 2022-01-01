Go
Bench Warmers 2

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1375 Rock Quarry Rd • $$

Avg 3.9 (1056 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Wings$14.99
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Fried Pickles$6.99
Shrimp Platter$15.99
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$11.99
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$13.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
20 Wings$27.99
Bench Warmers Burger$9.99
6 Wings$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1375 Rock Quarry Rd

Stockbridge GA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

