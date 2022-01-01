Bench Warmers 2
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1375 Rock Quarry Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1375 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM Stockbridge
Chef-inspired gourmet burger restaurant serving customized hamburger flavors, toppings, sauces, fries, and more.
The Brownstone Bar and Grill
Welcome to The Brownstone Bar and Grill, the Southside's sexiest spot where the real bosses of Atlanta play.
Serafino Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Big Country BBQ & Soulfood
Come in and enjoy!