Bend Brewing Company

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1019 NW Brooks St. • $$

Avg 4 (1698 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Fish n Chips$7.00
Two pieces of fish, fries and tartar sauce.
Trade War Stout BBQ Bacon Burger$15.50
House-made Trade War Stout BBQ sauce, candied pepper bacon, crispy battered onions, and Tillamook cheddar cheese on a potato bun. Served with your choice of side.
Substitute Impossible Burger Patty + $3 or GF Bun + $1
BBC Nachos$13.00
House fried corn chips, cheddar cheese, black beans, salsa, tomatoes, green onions, and sour cream.
Signature Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Tillamook cheddar, dill pickle chips, and house made BBC burger sauce on a potato bun. Served with your choice of side.
Substitute Impossible Burger Patty + $3 or GF Bun + $1
Winter Salad$14.00
Spinach, baby kale, butternut squash, apples, shredded brussel sprouts, brown rice, quinoa, walnuts, roasted chickpeas, goat cheese and a lemon tahini dressing on the side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with a honey sriracha sauce, pickled red onions, shredded lettuce, ranch, and dill pickle chips on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
BBC Soft Pretzel$11.00
Served with an Outback Amber stone ground mustard, and a Metolius Golden Ale Beer Cheese Sauce.
Fish and Chips$15.50
Pacific cod fried in our Metolius Golden Ale batter with brewery fries, coleslaw, and tarragon tartar sauce. Full 4 pieces, half 2 pieces.
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
two pieces of chicken and fries served with ranch.
Crispy Fish Tacos$15.00
Metolius Beer Batter Pacific cod, red cabbage, green onions, cilantro, spicy sour cream. Served with chips and O'Hana salsa.

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1019 NW Brooks St.

Bend OR

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
