Bend American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Bos Taurus image

STEAKS

Bos Taurus

163 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend

Avg 4.7 (534 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GFB Burger w/ Truffle Fries$16.00
House Blend Patties, White American Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
Plus an order of Truffle Fries with Black Truffle Aioli.
No Temperature requests as each patty is cooked through.
Cedar River 8 oz Filet$41.00
We aren't cooking the steaks, so please no temperature requests.
Cup - 6 Cheese Mac & Cheese$5.00
(Vegetarian)
More about Bos Taurus
Baldy's BBQ image

 

Baldy's BBQ

2670 ne hwy 20, Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sand.$11.00
Lean and tender smoked natural pork, piled high, and topped with barbecue sauce.
Smothered Fries$10.50
Serious yum. Pulled pork, famous BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese over crispy fries.
Beef Brisket Plate$18.00
Rubbed with Baldy's spices, certified angus beef brisket smoked to perfection, then sliced, topped with our tangy sauce and piled high.
More about Baldy's BBQ
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend image

 

Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend

235 SW Century Drive, Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Rack$19.99
Fall off the bone baby back pork ribs. Hand rubbed with baldys blend of spices, then slow smoked, and finally slathered in sauce and grilled to perfection.
Pork Sandwich$11.00
Lean and tender smoked natural pork, piled high, and topped with barbecue sauce
Pork Plate$16.00
Seasoned, slow smoked, tender, and full of flavor, topped with sauce.
More about Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
Pacific Pizza & Brew image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Pizza & Brew

340 SW Century Drive, Bend

Avg 4.3 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, house-made caesar dressing with anchovy paste, egg*, topped with parmesan and croutons
10" Cheese Pizza$12.00
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.
Kale Salad$12.00
sliced kale, cabbage, carrot, mint, green onions, peanuts, brussel sprouts and spicy peanut-sesame dressing
More about Pacific Pizza & Brew
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue, BEND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lrg Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Pizza Cowboy$22.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini
Pizza Plain Jane$16.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Brickhouse Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Brickhouse Steakhouse

5 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
More about Brickhouse Steakhouse
Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cascade Lakes Brewpub

1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100, Bend

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE FRENCH FRIES$8.00
Hand cut fries, ketchup, charred onion aioli, beer cheese
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
kimchee pimento cheese, b&b pickles, shredded lettuce & fries
VEGGIE WRAP$12.00
Roasted garlic hummus, cucumber, carrot, basil, mixed lettuce, quinoa, tzatziki & fries
More about Cascade Lakes Brewpub

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Pretzels

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Pepperoni Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

