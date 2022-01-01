Bend American restaurants you'll love
STEAKS
Bos Taurus
163 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend
|Popular items
|GFB Burger w/ Truffle Fries
|$16.00
House Blend Patties, White American Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
Plus an order of Truffle Fries with Black Truffle Aioli.
No Temperature requests as each patty is cooked through.
|Cedar River 8 oz Filet
|$41.00
We aren't cooking the steaks, so please no temperature requests.
|Cup - 6 Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
(Vegetarian)
Baldy's BBQ
2670 ne hwy 20, Bend
|Popular items
|Pork Sand.
|$11.00
Lean and tender smoked natural pork, piled high, and topped with barbecue sauce.
|Smothered Fries
|$10.50
Serious yum. Pulled pork, famous BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese over crispy fries.
|Beef Brisket Plate
|$18.00
Rubbed with Baldy's spices, certified angus beef brisket smoked to perfection, then sliced, topped with our tangy sauce and piled high.
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
235 SW Century Drive, Bend
|Popular items
|Full Rack
|$19.99
Fall off the bone baby back pork ribs. Hand rubbed with baldys blend of spices, then slow smoked, and finally slathered in sauce and grilled to perfection.
|Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Lean and tender smoked natural pork, piled high, and topped with barbecue sauce
|Pork Plate
|$16.00
Seasoned, slow smoked, tender, and full of flavor, topped with sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Pizza & Brew
340 SW Century Drive, Bend
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, house-made caesar dressing with anchovy paste, egg*, topped with parmesan and croutons
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
sliced kale, cabbage, carrot, mint, green onions, peanuts, brussel sprouts and spicy peanut-sesame dressing
10 Barrel Brewing
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue, BEND
|Popular items
|Lrg Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
|Pizza Cowboy
|$22.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini
|Pizza Plain Jane
|$16.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cascade Lakes Brewpub
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100, Bend
|Popular items
|HOUSE FRENCH FRIES
|$8.00
Hand cut fries, ketchup, charred onion aioli, beer cheese
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
kimchee pimento cheese, b&b pickles, shredded lettuce & fries
|VEGGIE WRAP
|$12.00
Roasted garlic hummus, cucumber, carrot, basil, mixed lettuce, quinoa, tzatziki & fries