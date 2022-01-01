Bend pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Bend
The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub
63130 Lancaster St., Bend
|Antipasto Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, Kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, red onion & pepperoncini
|#1 The Heater
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pineapple & jalepenos
|French Dip Sandwich
|$16.00
Thinly-sliced premium roast beef with Swiss cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish sauce on the side
Pacific Pizza & Brew
340 SW Century Drive, Bend
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, house-made caesar dressing with anchovy paste, egg*, topped with parmesan and croutons
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
sliced kale, cabbage, carrot, mint, green onions, peanuts, brussel sprouts and spicy peanut-sesame dressing
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130, Bend
|Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$15.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Sicilian Meatballs
|$12.95
Simmered in Our Housemade Marinara
|Quattro Fomaggi
Fior di Latte, Fontina, Romano, Parmesan, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic