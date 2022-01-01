Bend pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Bend

The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub image

 

The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub

63130 Lancaster St., Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Antipasto Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, Kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, red onion & pepperoncini
#1 The Heater
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pineapple & jalepenos
French Dip Sandwich$16.00
Thinly-sliced premium roast beef with Swiss cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish sauce on the side
More about The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub
Pacific Pizza & Brew image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Pizza & Brew

340 SW Century Drive, Bend

Avg 4.3 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, house-made caesar dressing with anchovy paste, egg*, topped with parmesan and croutons
10" Cheese Pizza$12.00
Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.
Kale Salad$12.00
sliced kale, cabbage, carrot, mint, green onions, peanuts, brussel sprouts and spicy peanut-sesame dressing
More about Pacific Pizza & Brew
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130, Bend

Avg 4.3 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$15.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Sicilian Meatballs$12.95
Simmered in Our Housemade Marinara
Quattro Fomaggi
Fior di Latte, Fontina, Romano, Parmesan, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

