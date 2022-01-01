Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Bend

Bend restaurants
Bend restaurants that serve bread pudding

The Wallow Bar & Grill image

 

The Wallow Bar & Grill

17363 Spring River Rd, Sunriver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ultimate Bread Pudding$12.00
More about The Wallow Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

10 Barrel Brewing

1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue, BEND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jamaican Me Bread Pudding$9.00
Zested Orange Bread Pudding. Drenched in a Jamaican Me Pumpkin Barrel Aged beer and Brandy sauce with spiced apples, pistachio brittle and topped with a scoop of ice cream.
Best devoured whilst sharing a Jamaican Me Pumpkin Barrel Aged Beer!
More about 10 Barrel Brewing

