Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Bend
/
Bend
/
Chips And Salsa
Bend restaurants that serve chips and salsa
HABLO TACOS
1462 NE Cushing Dr., BEND
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$3.00
More about HABLO TACOS
Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Avg 4
(447 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
Corn chips made daily, served with a side of house-made mild red salsa.
More about Immersion Brewing
Browse other tasty dishes in Bend
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fish Tacos
Curry
Teriyaki Chicken
Nachos
Corn Dogs
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Black Bean Burgers
More near Bend to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Government Camp
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Silverton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston