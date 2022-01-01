Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Bend

Bend restaurants
Bend restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Banner pic

 

HABLO TACOS

1462 NE Cushing Dr., BEND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$3.00
More about HABLO TACOS
Immersion Brewing image

 

Immersion Brewing

550 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Avg 4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Corn chips made daily, served with a side of house-made mild red salsa.
More about Immersion Brewing

