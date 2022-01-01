Cobb salad in Bend
Bend restaurants that serve cobb salad
The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub
63130 Lancaster St., Bend
|Cobb Salad
Lettuce topped with bacon, tomato, red onion, eggs, avocado, olives, croutons & bleu cheese crumbles
The Wallow Bar & Grill
17363 Spring River Rd, Sunriver
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
House greens topped with bacon, marinated chicken, blue
cheese, hard boiled egg, black olives and tomatoes
with your choice of dressing