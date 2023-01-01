Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glass noodles in Bend

Bend restaurants
Bend restaurants that serve glass noodles

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West

320 SW Century Dr, Bend

Avg 4.2 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ginger Miso$10.00
Ginger miso dressing,mango, edamame, cabbage, cucumber, shredded carrot, crispy glass noodles
Dear Mom Cafe - 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410

320 Southwest Century Drive, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai Glass Noodle$20.00
Classic Pad Thai with Glass Noodles ( a.k.a cellophane noodle) wok stir fried noodle, shrimps. shallots, cage free egg, green onions, beansprout, thin sliced green bean, loaded of toppings; smoked crispy garlic & shallots, dry chilies, peanut , and crispy wonton .
Corvallis

