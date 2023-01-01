Glass noodles in Bend
Bend restaurants that serve glass noodles
More about Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
320 SW Century Dr, Bend
|Ginger Miso
|$10.00
Ginger miso dressing,mango, edamame, cabbage, cucumber, shredded carrot, crispy glass noodles
More about Dear Mom Cafe - 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410
Dear Mom Cafe - 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410
320 Southwest Century Drive, Bend
|Pad Thai Glass Noodle
|$20.00
Classic Pad Thai with Glass Noodles ( a.k.a cellophane noodle) wok stir fried noodle, shrimps. shallots, cage free egg, green onions, beansprout, thin sliced green bean, loaded of toppings; smoked crispy garlic & shallots, dry chilies, peanut , and crispy wonton .