Nachos in Bend

Steak Nachos image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

62950 NE 18th st., Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Nachos$16.00
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Marley Nachos image

 

51 Beach Hut Deli

852 NW Brooks Street, Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 51 Beach Hut Deli
Immersion Brewing image

 

Immersion Brewing

550 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Avg 4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo and habanero cream with carnitas.
More about Immersion Brewing
Item pic

 

Luckey’s Woodsman

20 Northwest Greenwood Avenue, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mountain Nachos$14.00
pork carnitas, woodsman beans, white cheddar beer cheese, pico, charred jalapeño, arugula pesto, stellar sauce, cotija
More about Luckey’s Woodsman

