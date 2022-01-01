Nachos in Bend
Bend restaurants that serve nachos
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
10 Barrel Brewing
62950 NE 18th st., Bend
|Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion
More about 51 Beach Hut Deli
51 Beach Hut Deli
852 NW Brooks Street, Bend
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about Immersion Brewing
Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way, Bend
|Nachos
|$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo and habanero cream with carnitas.