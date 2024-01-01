Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Bend

Bend restaurants
Bend restaurants that serve noodle soup

Lifty's Bar Grill & Sandbox - 1787 Southwest Chandler Avenue

1787 Southwest Chandler Avenue, Bend

Tina's Chicken Noodle Soup$8.00
More about Lifty's Bar Grill & Sandbox - 1787 Southwest Chandler Avenue
Dear Mom Cafe - 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410

320 Southwest Century Drive, Bend

Spicy Noodle Soup$18.00
Thai Spicy&Sour Noodle Soup (Tom Yum broth) serve with rice noodle, shrimp, calamari, minced pork, cabbage, bean sprout and complimentary topping with crispy garlic, crispy wonton, smoky chili chicharron!
Noodle Soup$19.00
Rice noodle soup in bone broth, house roasted pork, ground pork, pork crackling, green bean, crispy wonton, garlic chili oil, cilantro, peanut
More about Dear Mom Cafe - 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410

