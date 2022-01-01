Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bend

Bend restaurants
Bend restaurants that serve pies

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130, Bend

Avg 4.3 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Craft your Own Pie
Item pic

 

Luckey's Woodsman

13000 SW Century Dr, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRITO PiE$16.00
Frito Corn Chips, Mug Root Beer braised carnitas, woodsman beans, white cheddar beer cheese, pico, arugula pesto, chipotle aioli, cotija, charred jalapeno, chives.
HOT CHEETO PIE$15.00
FLAMING HOT CHEETOS, white cheddar, beer cheese, habanero mango aoili, cotija, charred jalapeno, chives.
BBQ LAYS PIE$16.00
Lays BBQ flavored potato chips, midnight brisket, Hill Meat co. bacon, Gorgonzola, beer cheese, chives.
