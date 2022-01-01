Pies in Bend
Bend restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130, Bend
|Craft your Own Pie
Luckey's Woodsman
13000 SW Century Dr, Bend
|FRITO PiE
|$16.00
Frito Corn Chips, Mug Root Beer braised carnitas, woodsman beans, white cheddar beer cheese, pico, arugula pesto, chipotle aioli, cotija, charred jalapeno, chives.
|HOT CHEETO PIE
|$15.00
FLAMING HOT CHEETOS, white cheddar, beer cheese, habanero mango aoili, cotija, charred jalapeno, chives.
|BBQ LAYS PIE
|$16.00
Lays BBQ flavored potato chips, midnight brisket, Hill Meat co. bacon, Gorgonzola, beer cheese, chives.