Spicy noodles in Bend

Bend restaurants
Bend restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

 

Jia Asian Street Kitchen - 19570 Amber Meadow Drive

19570 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Noodles$16.00
Spicy egg noodle, minced pork, peanut, sesame, green onions
More about Jia Asian Street Kitchen - 19570 Amber Meadow Drive
Item pic

 

Dear Mom Cafe - 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410

320 Southwest Century Drive, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Noodle Soup$18.00
Thai Spicy&Sour Noodle Soup (Tom Yum broth) serve with rice noodle, shrimp, calamari, minced pork, cabbage, bean sprout and complimentary topping with crispy garlic, crispy wonton, smoky chili chicharron!
More about Dear Mom Cafe - 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410

