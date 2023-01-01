Spicy noodles in Bend
Bend restaurants that serve spicy noodles
More about Jia Asian Street Kitchen - 19570 Amber Meadow Drive
Jia Asian Street Kitchen - 19570 Amber Meadow Drive
19570 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend
|Spicy Noodles
|$16.00
Spicy egg noodle, minced pork, peanut, sesame, green onions
More about Dear Mom Cafe - 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410
Dear Mom Cafe - 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410
320 Southwest Century Drive, Bend
|Spicy Noodle Soup
|$18.00
Thai Spicy&Sour Noodle Soup (Tom Yum broth) serve with rice noodle, shrimp, calamari, minced pork, cabbage, bean sprout and complimentary topping with crispy garlic, crispy wonton, smoky chili chicharron!